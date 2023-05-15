Beal, Bruce Howard

SODUS: Bruce went home to be with the LORD on May 9th at home surrounded by family & friends after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lyons NY., son of the late Arthur and Shirley Beal on September 15, 1959. He was 64 years old. Bruce married his best friend Wanda on June 30, 1996. Together they raised 2 beautiful children: Joshua (35) & Brittany (33).

He is survived by his wife Wanda, son Joshua (Mandy) Lanning and Brittany (Nick) Ocegueda. Grandsons: Logan (5), Laine (3), and Maxwell (11 months). Siblings: Sandi (Freeman) Hunt, Anita (Wesley) Sargent, Debbie Jackson and Brian Beal, as well as several nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Shirley Beal, mother & father-in-law Henry and June Snyder, brothers-in-law Rick Jackson & Howard Snyder, sisters-in-law Sandy Beal & Sue Singletary, nieces Lisa Hunt & Lisa Cimineri, as well as great niece Madison.

He treasured spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bruce loved to hunt, garden, cut fire wood, and was always looking for the next home project. Bruce was a fierce supporter for working people and worked for both the RWDSU and IBEW unions. He was President of the Finger Lakes AFL-CIO, CLC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his wife at 5458 Rt 14, Sodus NY 14551. There will be no calling hours. We will be having a church service on May 20th at 11:00am at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus located at 6181 Ridge Rd Sodus. Immediately following the church service, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Alton Fire Department located at 5755 Route 14 Alton.