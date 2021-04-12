Powered by Dark Sky
April 13th 2021, Tuesday
×
Beale, Alan M.

by WayneTimes.com
April 12, 2021

 FAIR HAVEN: Died Friday,    April 2, 2021.

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bridget Shannon Beale; son Douglas Beale; daughter Denise Keller; granddaughters Amanda Smith and Rachel (Bassam) Haddad; great grandchildren Nikolai and Kaliana.

Alan was a Navy man and a Stationary Engineer, for many years, working at Xerox and Delco in Rochester. He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan who also loved crossword puzzles, fishing, cruising/traveling and jazz music. Alan and Shannon were in love with the idea of living on the water, which is why they chose to make their home on Sodus Bay, in the town of Huron and later in Fair Haven. 

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20, 2021 at 2:00 in Fair Haven State Park, at the Beach Shelter Pavilion and details are also posted @ (Genesee Valley Cremation).

Recent Obituaries

