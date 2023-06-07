Beale, Jr., James Martin 

ROCHESTER, NY: James Martin Beale, Jr. (Jim) passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

A private family service will be held at the Newark Cemetery and a celebration of Jim’s life will take place at his beloved family cottage on Sodus Bay.

Jim was born on June 14, 1950 in Newark, NY. He was a 1968 graduate of Suffield Academy (Suffield, CT) and a member of the graduating class of 1973 of University of Denver. He began his professional career at Sarah Coventry, a division of C.H. Stuart Company in Newark, NY. Years later, he moved back to Colorado where he started his own business, Summit Imaging, which he operated until 2009. Jim returned to upstate New York in his final years to be close to family and friends.

Jim had a lifelong love of the outdoors and athletic pursuits. He was passionate about skiing in the Rockies, playing basketball and golf with friends, and long bike rides along the Colorado River. Later in life he enjoyed sharing these pursuits, teaching skiing to youth, and taking his grandsons out on Sodus Bay and “the high seas” of Lake Ontario on his much-loved boat, “The Señor Junior.” Jim had a keen sense of adventure and delighted in experiencing other cultures. He enjoyed trips with his children to far flung corners of the world such as Paraguay, Argentina, Peru, Thailand and Cambodia. In his later years, international service was important to him and he was active with the Newark Rotary’s Living Waters for the World projects in Mexico.

Jim is survived by his children Thomas Stuart Beale and Kathleen Coventry Beale (Douglas Maguire); grandsons Charles and Wyatt Maguire; sisters Harriet (John) Bonin and Elizabeth (Richard) Leppert; as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim was predeceased by his parents James M. and Margaret (Stuart) Beale of Newark, NY; and his sister Sarah Beale Gaffin and brother-in-law Hal Gaffin.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Jim’s name to the Newark Rotary’s Living Waters for the World; 5016 Spedale Court #399; Spring Hill, TN 37174.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com