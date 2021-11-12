Bean, Harold “Bill” W.

WOLCOTT: Harold “Bill” W. Bean, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio, September 24, 1941, son of the late Harold W. Bean, and Mary Wassie Bean. After high school he enrolled in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1960-1969. He retired as a mechanic from Miller Brewery in Fulton, and then after retirement worked at the Bay Bridge Sport Shop. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his coy pond, and going to the casino.

Bill is predeceased by his sister, Carol Sprague, stepchildren, Shawna Reynolds, Danny Reynolds, and Charles Reynolds Sr.

Survived by his wife, Betty Avery Bean, sons, Derek (Diane) Bean of Wolcott, Tom Bean of Fulton, , stepdaughter, Sherry Seabrook of Oswego, niece, Tina Freeman, grandchildren, Garett Bean, Dalton Bean, Austin Bean, Dakota Anderson, Makenna Bean, Kirsten Bean; step-grandchildren, Howard Seabrook Jr., Amber Miner, William Seabrook, Ashley Wilson, Shawna Reynolds, Charles Reynolds Jr., Tiffany Reynolds, 8 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will take place Friday, November 19, 2:00-4:00 with a memorial service with military honors at 4:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Bills name they may do so to the Wounded Warrior Project, wwww.woundedwarriorproject.org .

