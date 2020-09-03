Bearce, Richard Alan

PALMYRA: passed away at Elizabeth G. and Jennifer J. Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center on Friday August the 28th at 8:25 AM at the age of 41. Richard is predeceased by his grandfather & grandmother, Edward and Shirley Whalen; his grandmother, Lois Reynolds; and uncle, Carl Whalen. Richard is survived by his loving mother, Kathy Spencer; his father and stepmother, Edward and Susan Bearce. Richard is lovingly remembered by his children, Rebecca Bearce, Kayla Bearce, and Richard Bearce Jr.; his granddaughter, Sienna Rose Bearce; brothers, Edward Bearce, Paul Bearce, Scott Derr, William Bearce, Dakota Bearce, and Takota Spencer; his sisters, Elizabeth Tyler Bearce, and Jennifer Bearce. Richard was born in Rochester, NY on October the 22, 1978. He attended Marion Jr/Sr High School and worked in the construction field. Richard enjoyed being outdoors and sitting by the fire and he loved to cook. Richard loved Eagles and collected various Eagle memorabilia. He also had an uncanny knack to be able to put items together and build just by looking at the picture on the instruction manual. A Celebration Of Life to be held at the VFW on Sunday (September 20) from 1pm-4pm, 4036 NY-31 Palmyra NY14522. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Richard Bearce VFW 4036 NY-31 Palmyra NY 14522. Please leave the family an online message on Richard’s tribute wall by visiting, www.murphyfuneralservices.com