Beaudette, Albert “Larry"

LYONS: Albert “Larry” Beaudette,

78, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2025.

Larry is survived by his wife, Debra Gates Beaudette, his children, Tammy Snyder, Scottie (Kelly) Beaudette, and Jason Beaudette; and his stepchildren, Cassandra Salter, Jessica Salter, and Julie (Dayanira) Lopez. He was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Michael and Sherman Beaudette, and his sister, Penny Young.

Larry found joy in life’s simple pleasures-collecting baseball cards, assembling puzzles, drawing cartoons, and reading the Bible. A devoted fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, he never missed a chance to cheer on his teams.

A graveside service, where friends and family will celebrate his life, will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake, NY. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.