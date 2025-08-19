What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Beaudette, Albert “Larry"

August 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Albert “Larry” Beaudette, 

78, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2025. 

Larry is survived by his wife, Debra Gates Beaudette, his children, Tammy Snyder, Scottie (Kelly) Beaudette, and Jason Beaudette; and his stepchildren, Cassandra Salter, Jessica Salter, and Julie (Dayanira) Lopez.  He was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.  

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Michael and Sherman Beaudette, and his sister, Penny Young.  

Larry found joy in life’s simple pleasures-collecting baseball cards, assembling puzzles, drawing cartoons, and reading the Bible. A devoted fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, he never missed a chance to cheer on his teams.  

A graveside service, where friends and family will celebrate his life, will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake, NY. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.