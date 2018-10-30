Beck, Edith J. “Eydie”

MACEDON: Eydie passed away peacefully on October 25, 2018 at age 60, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Jen Bastian and Eric Bastian; grandchildren, Kaden, Logan, Marley and Maelyn; siblings, Kathy (Chuck) Hare, Richard (Christine) Beck, Ken Beck and John (Kathy) Beck; several nieces and nephews. Contributions in Eydie’s memory may be directed to Light Hill, 5160 Parrish St. Extension, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or lighthillhome.org. Please leave the family a remembrance on fingerlakescremationllc.com.