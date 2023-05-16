Becken, Irwin (Irv) P.

ONTARIO: At age 87, Irwin passed away on May 12, 2023.

He was born in Fayette City, PA to August and Fannie Becken. He retired from Xerox Corporation. Irv was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved being with his family. Irv also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dolores Howell and Elaine Morich.

Irwin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores Becken; daughters, Tamara (Andie) Hegedorn and Deborah (Frank) Bialas; grandchildren, Kyle (Jessica) Hegedorn, Casey (Leanne Coon) Hegedorn, Jayme (Jesse) Lewallen, Kristy (Tim) Stoudt; great grandchildren, Kylie, Brock, Brielle, Nathan, Trace, Max, and Brynlee; Irwin is also survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

The family wishes to thank Maplewood Nursing Home staff for the compassionate care given to Irv.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11 AM - 1 PM on Saturday (May 20) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where a funeral service for Irwin will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irwin’s memory may be directed to Myers-Ingraham American Legion Post 428, 6180 Knickerbocker Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or Safe Haven Respite, c/o North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.