Beckens, Michael G.

SODUS: Age 61, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 25th at Rochester General Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Jamie (Jared) Hillegeer, Jeri Beckens, Samantha (Jon) Woodland; grandchildren, Remington and Nora Hillegeer, Eleanor Woodland; parents, Dorothy Sergeant and Gerald Beckens; siblings, Chris (Allen) Smithler, Brian (Jill) Beckens; his favorite truck dog, Josie; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Since he was a kid, Michael was always dedicated to whatever he was involved in; Boy Scouts where he earned his Eagle Award, playing bass for his band, The Kool Blues, or skiing the hills at Brantling. He graduated from Alfred State with his degree in Civil Engineering but his true love was the family farm. He worked his whole life building the farm with his family into the expanse that it is today. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing with Remi, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling.

Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm & 4:00pm-6:00pm Saturday, April 17th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to:Sodus Center Fire Dept. PO Box 246 Sodus,NY 14551 or Wayne County Federation c/o Sodus Bay Sportsman’s Club, PO Box 106 , Sodus Point , NY 14555_to support disadvantaged youth attending DEC Camp. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com