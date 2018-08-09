Becker, Carole (Chalk) 

WALWORTH: Carole (Chalk) Becker died on August 6 after a valiant stand against cancer. Carole is survived by her loving husband Roger, her children Jennifer (Paul) Molisani and Scott Furey. Her stepchildren Liz (Kurt) Brownell and Zack (Cherie) Becker. Her loving Grandchildren Autumn, Noah and Parker Molisani, James Furey, Luke and Chloe Brownell, and sister Betty (Bud) Pock; other family, Rebecca Bisio. Born and raised in Elmira, she was predeceased by her parents and brother Nick Chalk. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Elmira and Elmira College. A dedicated, teacher, she was passionate about her students and their needs both academically and socially. She ended her teaching career at Sodus High School. In her retirement she has enjoyed many friends and family and the occasional slot machine! She will be missed by all. The family wishes to thank the tremendous staff at Rochester General Hospital (5500 wing) and the caring staff at the Lipson Cancer Center as well as the staff at the Hildebrandt Hospice Center. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date per her request. The family asks that in lieu of flowers and cards you consider a donation to, It’s All About Caring for Kids (IACK), P.O. Box16201, Rochester, NY 14616 or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, info@jdrf.org, 1200-A Scottsville Rd., Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14624 or get an extra Angel Tree gift this Christmas in her honor. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.