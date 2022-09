ONTARIO: Friday, August 19, 2022, age 85. Predeceased by his wife, Mary Becker; brothers, James and Charles Becker. He leaves his children, Thomas (Gloria), Margaret Becker, Timothy (Tracey), Daniel (Danielle) and Brenda Harvey; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Born in Webster, Tom was a US Navy Veteran and a Lifetime Member of Union Hill Fire Dept. He enjoyed canoeing in the Adirondacks and playing Euchre.

Friends were received at a Celebration of Life on August 27. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster.