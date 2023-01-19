Beckley, Frederick W. 

MACEDON: Frederick W. Beckley, 74, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Frederick fought hard and was very brave. Frederick was born on October 25, 1948 in Geneva, New York the son of the late Frederick and Theresa “Loncz” Beckley.

Frederick is predeceased by his parents, his brother-in-law Michael Butchki, and dog Merlin. He is survived by his fiancé Linda Fitzgerald; brother William J. (Awilda) Beckley; sister Patricia Butchki; nephew Benjamin Beckley; cousins Sally Levine, Robert Duda, Marilyn Slepski, and Judith Pearce; close friend from the Canandaigua VA Carl Geisel.

He was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Master Sargent. He was proud of his service to his Country; especially serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling the world during his career in the Air Force. It was his honor and privilege to serve in the United States Air Force.

He graduated from Community College of the Finger Lakes in Canandaigua with an Associates degree in Science and took several courses at Hobart. He served 23 years in the Air Force and continued to work at the Canandaigua VA and Perinton Parks as caretaker.

Frederick was known for his hugs (at least 5 a day) and his smile. He had many interests including traveling, motorcycling, art, singing, whistling, kite flying, deep sea diving, avid collector, and cars. He loved our heavenly Father and his Country. God Bless America!

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-5 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Route 31 Macedon, NY 14502. A prayer service will conclude calling at 5 pm. Frederick will be laid to rest in Sampson Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 6632 NY 96A, Romulus, NY 14541 at 10 am Monday, January 23rd.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frederick’s name can be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Macedon Volunteer Ambulance.

Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who gave excellent care daily. A special thanks to Dr. Bell, a brilliant burn surgeon. Also a thanks to the Ambassadors at the front desk at Strong. To leave the family a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.