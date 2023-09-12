Bedette, Edward E. 

LYONS: Edward E. Bedette,75, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday,September 7, 2023.

According to Edward’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 1 – 5 PM at the Newark VFW, 225 E. Union St., Newark NY 14513.

The family request memorial contributions be directed to an animal shelter of your choice.

Edward was born in Buckeye Lake, Ohio on August 28, 1948, the son of the late William Bedette and Mary (Fletcher) Mossholder. He was a graduate of Newark High School and attended RIT. He was a machinist at Fold-Pak in Newark until his retirement. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. He was a member of The Lords Motorcycle Club, and when he could, he loved riding his Harley.

He is survived by his daughter, Richelle “Shelly” (Jeff) Bradley and son, Shawn (Kerry) Van Gee; his grandchildren, Derrek, Elizabeth, Samantha, Sara, Katelyn, and Cheyanne; his sister, Donna Mossholder Stratford, and several nieces, nephews and cousins; special lifelong friends Donna B, Tom L, Mark S and Glenna R.

Besides his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his brother Howard; sisters Frieda and Jean; and his biological father Elis Solomon Elliot.