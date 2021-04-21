Powered by Dark Sky
April 21, 2021
Bedette, Jack P.

by WayneTimes.com
April 21, 2021

NEWARK/ROCHESTER: Jack P. Bedette, 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Highland Hospital.

A graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at East Newark Cemetery.

Jack was born in Newark, NY on April 18, 1946 the son of the late Allyn and Jessie Benjamin Bedette.  Jack served in the U.S. Airforce from 1968 to 1973.  He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Rochester.  

He is survived by his son Michael (Sara) Bedette of Rochester; five grandchildren Abbey Bedette, Maxim Reynolds, Lily Bedette, Michael Reynolds, and Jack Bedette; a sister Jill Mendel of Newark; nieces and nephews.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

