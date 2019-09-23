Bednar Sr., John “Jack” W

PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 77. A celebration of life with military honors will be announced in the future. John was predeceased by his wife Iva R. Bednar; mother Margery Bednar; father Joseph Bednar and daughter Donna Merritt. He is survived by his son John (Amy Alice Chappell) Bednar Jr.; daughters Kimberly (Kenny) Hankey and Carol (Alan) Herrmann Sr.; sisters Nancy Hollenbeck and Judy Riggs; grandchildren Alan Herrmann Jr., Kelly and Ben Hartnagle, Ernest Herrmann, Priscilla Herrmann, Michael Salisbury, David Converse, Timothy Converse, Christopher (Sasha) Merritt, David (Lauren Carney) Merritt, Regina Merritt and Christy (Houndrea) Lewis and many great-grandchildren. Jack was a veteran of the United States Navy having retired after 32 years of active duty and reserve service. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy flag in honor of his service to our country. In his spare time John enjoyed fishing and collecting stamps and baseball cards. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc.