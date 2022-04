PALMYRA: Died on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the age of 60. All services will be private. Jayne worked for several years for Palmyra-Macedon and Pittsford School Districts. She loved animals, hiking and all people. Chris described her as a beautiful, sweet, caring and loveable person. Jayne is predeceased by her parents Marvin and Esther Eggert. She is survived by her partner of 27 years Chris Knowlton; brothers Jeff Eggert and Michael Kane and special friend Donna Wirth.

