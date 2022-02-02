Beers, James B.

MACEDON: Jim was born October 9, 1936 in McGraw, NY to the late Bernard and Grace Beers. He passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022 at age 85.

Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Sue (Bill) Burnett, Sandy (Chris) Bott, and Steve (Shellie) Beers; grandchildren, Gordie (Stephanie) Cummings, Jen (Matt Parsons) Boni, Tom (Diana) Schwartz, Robin (James) Byrne, Jake (Elyette) Bott, Kayla Bott, and Whitney (Sean) Mejias; great grandchildren, Lyra, Oliver, Luca, Zera, Micah, Shiloh, and baby Mejias (due in June); sister, Pearl Mullin; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Jim graduated from the Palmyra-Macedon School District in 1954. He was an independent insurance broker for fifty years and still enjoyed social time in the office. He enjoyed watching all sports, bowling, and playing golf whenever he could. His passion was his 1954 Corvette convertible and he proudly showed it off and took trophies at many antique car shows each summer. All you had to do is stop by to look at it and he would show you a binder with pictures of what it looked like in 1975 when he got it, the restoration process, and the final photos of his Vette!

A celebration of life for Jim will be announced. Please leave Jim’s family an online condolence by visiting his online tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com

Those wishing to make a memorial donation may contribute to the “Rochester Corvette Club” and mail to Ed Steier, 62 Finchwood Lane, Penfield, NY 14526 (please note the contribution is in memory of Jim Beers), or the charity of their choosing.