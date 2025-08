LYONS - CANANDAIGUA: Katherine Schwab Beesley passed away July 24, 2025.

She is survived by son Charles Schwab Bobowski (14), mother Sue Ann Schwab Taft, brother Matthew, wife Jen, and niece Madeline, niece Scarlett Taft, nephew Jack Taft O’Toole, and other family and friends.

Funeral Service will be August 8, 2025 at 2pm in the Lyons First Lutheran Church on Broad St, Lyons. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.