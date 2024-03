SODUS: Joeseph Beganskas, 104, passed away Tuesday, February 27, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A mass was held at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 105 W. Main St., Sodus, Tuesday March 5 at 10 AM. A graveside service followed the mass at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Ave., Rochester.

Joe was born September 3, 1919 the son of the late Dominick and Anna (Gudelis) Beganskas. Joe was a dairy farmer most of his life. He was a very faithful man and enjoyed fishing.

Joe was loved by his family and many friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Peter.