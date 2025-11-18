Bell, Gaylord L. 

WEST HARTFORD, CT/WALWORTH: It is with profound sadness that we announce Gaylord L. Bell, 71, of West Hartford, Connecticut passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 13, 2025. The world has lost a truly caring, loving and thoughtful man. Gaylord was married to his beloved wife, Diane (Pulito) Bell for over forty years. They had three children, Audrey Bell (Colin Fay), Lauren Bell (Christopher Fox), and Kevin Bell, whom he was so proud of, and three grandchildren whom he adored, Romy, Lennox and Miles.

Gaylord grew up in Walworth, NY. He moved to Connecticut in his early 20s where he met the love of his life, Diane. Gaylord had a long and successful career in the food service industry, where he made many friends. He loved spending his free time listening to music, watching the Buffalo Bills, and working on various projects around the house. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. At a young age he helped his father build a cottage on Pike Lake in Ontario, Canada, where he vacationed with his family for many years, creating some of their most cherished memories. His wife Diane had a passion for gardening, and so in turn, did he, always doing everything he could to see her happy. They are known in their neighborhood for their gorgeous gardens. Gaylord was always there to help anyone who needed it, whether it be a neighbor, friend, or stranger.

Gaylord, at his core, was a family man. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him felt his overwhelming warmth and kindness. He was a selfless man who always put everyone’s needs above his own. He was known for his cooking and making anyone who came over feel welcome, hosting countless events in his home, cooking appetizers and extravagant dinners making it look effortless. He loved being surrounded with the loud noise of people telling stories and the endless laughter. Gaylord had the best smile that lit up the room, he loved a good corny joke and was full of them! The void left by Gaylord’s passing will never be filled but his legacy of making warm family gatherings will be carried on.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Gaylord will be dearly missed by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Bell; his sisters, Mindy Pellegrino (Dominic), and Becky Lennon (George); many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws; his dog, Bodie; and his friends, especially his dear Walworth friends Ken and Gene. He was predeceased by his father, Warren Bell.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Smilow Cancer Center for all their care, support and compassion, especially his nurse Tina, Dr. Alessia Donadio, and Scott at the valet.

Gaylord’s wishes were for no services. A Celebration of Life will be held on a date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com