Bell, Juanita

Lyons - Juanita Bell, 83, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at her home in Lyons, surrounded by her family.

Friends may call from 3-5PM on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street in Lyons. Spoke Words by Family will follow at 5 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Juanita was born in Marion, SC, on September 8, 1942, the daughter of the late Flage and Sue Ann Wade Brantley. She worked at the Newark Developmental Center for many years. She went on to be a CNA at the Wayne County Nursing Home where she ended up retiring from. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship, in Rose, NY.

She is survived by two daughters Wanda Brantley and Darlene Bell; five sons Haywood (Annette) Simmons, Edward Bell, Robert Bell, Roscoe Bell and Joseph Bell; many grandchildren including two special grandchildren/caregivers Yvonne Brantley and Shaquana Tucker; many great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased her daughter Shirley Brantley and by fifteen siblings.

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