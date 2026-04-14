What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Bell, Juanita

April 14, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Lyons - Juanita Bell, 83, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at her home in Lyons, surrounded by her family.

Friends may call from 3-5PM on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street in Lyons.  Spoke Words by Family will follow at 5 PM at the funeral home.  Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Juanita was born in Marion, SC, on September 8, 1942, the daughter of the late Flage and Sue Ann Wade Brantley.  She worked at the Newark Developmental Center for many years. She went on to be a CNA at the Wayne County Nursing Home where she ended up retiring from. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship, in Rose, NY.  

She is survived by two daughters Wanda Brantley and Darlene Bell; five sons Haywood (Annette) Simmons, Edward Bell, Robert Bell, Roscoe Bell and Joseph Bell; many grandchildren including two special grandchildren/caregivers Yvonne Brantley and Shaquana Tucker; many great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased her daughter Shirley Brantley and by fifteen siblings.

 www.keysorfuneralhomes.com 

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

There has to be balance

April 11, 2026
1 2 3 278
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.