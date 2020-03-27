Obituaries
Bell, Linda A.
ROSE: Age 60, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020 after a 5 year courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Bell; children, Steve (Emberley) Milan of Wolcott, Shane (Carrie) Milan of Wolcott, Rindy (Bill Thomas) Milan of Port Byron, Joni (Scott) McCloe of Martville, Katrina (Pat) Ashley of Cato; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; siblings, Charlie (Mary Ann) Mattice of Lyons, Viola (Danny) Valentine of Wolcott, Cornelius (Tina) Mattice Jr. of Red Creek, Dale (Melinda) Mattice of Red Creek. Due to recent public health concerns with COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family as they are not allowed to receive friends and family at this time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
Latest News
The Times of Wayne County’s High School Sports Season Standouts
Wayne County Nursing Home celebrates their Eleven 100+ year-old residents
Wayne County Nursing Home has eleven residents who are 100 years of age or older. A special celebration was held...
Essential vs. non-essential: Guidelines in NY on business closures
(WHAM) – As more cases of novel coronavirus are confirmed across the country, more states are putting tighter restrictions in...
Recent Obituaries
Sampson, Patrick M. Sr.
SAVANNAH: Patrick “earned his wings” March 23, 2020 at the age of 55. He is survived by his children, Patrick...
Bell, Linda A.
ROSE: Age 60, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020 after a 5 year...
Lewis, Betty J.
WOLCOTT/LYONS: Passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Betty was born in Rochester, NY on...