Bell, Linda A. 

ROSE: Age 60, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020 after a 5 year courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Bell; children, Steve (Emberley) Milan of Wolcott, Shane (Carrie) Milan of Wolcott, Rindy (Bill Thomas) Milan of Port Byron, Joni (Scott) McCloe of Martville, Katrina (Pat) Ashley of Cato; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; siblings, Charlie (Mary Ann) Mattice of Lyons, Viola (Danny) Valentine of Wolcott, Cornelius (Tina) Mattice Jr. of Red Creek, Dale (Melinda) Mattice of Red Creek. Due to recent public health concerns with COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family as they are not allowed to receive friends and family at this time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.