Bellamy, Trudy S. (Rasbeck)

NEWARK: Trudy Bellamy passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer the evening of April 9, 2019 at the Laurel House in Newark. Trudy was born on November 3^rd in Sodus the daughter of Dwight and Doris (Correll) Rasbeck. She was a 1981 graduate of North Rose Wolcott High School, Utica College and a 1985 graduate of Syracuse University, where she earned her bachelors in Occupational Therapy.For more than 30 years Trudy worked for the Roosevelt Children’s Center and previously at the BOCES Oswego and Rochester General Hospital. Although Trudy did not have children of her own, she considered the 1000’s of children she was blessed to work with as her children.She is survived by her father Dwight (Janet Lagas); her brother John; Uncles, Maurice, Leon (Jane) Rasbeck and Harold Bigelow, Ray (Deloris) Correll; Aunt Izetta (Richard) Younglove; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mom, Doris (1998). Trudy was an adventurer who loved to travel, explore historical architecture and to feel the wind in her hair from the back of a motorcycle. She surrounded herself with inspirational messages and positive affirmations and shared those with all she knew. She enjoyed, sunsets and waterfalls, fashion of all eras, The Oscars, boating, classic cars, she saw the beauty in abandoned buildings, found joy in buying and finding the “just right toy” for children at Roosevelt, fuzzy blankets and throws (“tag on the bottom corner please”), high heels, the romance and elegance of old movies, volunteering. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, April 13 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm at the Farnsworth – Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 S. Main Street, North Rose. A Funeral Service will be at the Asbury First Methodist Church, 1050 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 at 3 PM Sunday, April 14.Burial will in the North Wolcott Cemetery, Monday, April 15 at 11:00 AM. To keep Trudy’s memory alive, please consider making memorial contributions to The Roosevelt Children Center, 848 Pierson Ave., Newark, NY 14513.