Bellone, Joseph

WOLCOTT: Joseph Bellone, 52, passed away, Sunday, May 18, 2025 at the Newark Wayne Hospital, with his family by his side.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 23, 2025 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 15 Northup Street, Washington St., Wolcott. Burial will follow at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch St. Rd., Wolcott.

Joseph was born October 5, 1972, in Brooklyn, NY the son of Guiseppe and Maria Rosa (Gambino) Bellone. He owned and operated Peter’s New York Pizzeria Shop in Wolcott with his brother Sal. Joe enjoyed spending time with his mother Maria, his wife Suzie and his dogs.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Maria Rosa; his wife Suzie Reed; his brother Salvatore Bellone; nephews Sal & Joe Bellone; nice Rosemarie Bellone; several aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Guiseppe.