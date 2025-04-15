Beluke, Mark Stuart

Mark Stuart Beluke, loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away surrounded by his family at the early age of 55 on April 8, 2025. He is survived by his parents, Stuart and Diana Marie Beluke, his children Travis Beluke (Amanda), Johnathon Stewart (Kristen), Timothy Stewart (Stephanie), Nakia Sayyeau (EJ), and Maranda Bergen (Matt); sisters Karie Osterhout (Neil) and Dawn Beluke (Tyler), and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mark was a skilled Master Painter by trade and ran his own painting business. He loved time out on the water at his cottage on Sodus Bay and being out at the Chimney Bluffs.

Mark was deeply proud of his family. He took great pride in his work and his Italian and Lithuania heritage. When he wasn’t painting, he enjoyed cooking and could be found making sauce and meatballs for his family. Ever since Mark was a child, he had a passion and love for animals. If a dog needed a home, they found one with Mark. His dogs, Precious and Lilly, were a source of pride and joy for him. He shared them both selflessly with the whole family.

Mark was a kind, compassionate man and made everyone he met feel important. He loved deeply and was deeply loved by his family and friends, who will feel the loss of him every day.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either The Pet Pantry at Sodus Needs & Feeds, an organization close to his heart, or to The Wayne County Humane Society.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 3 PM at Christian Community Church, 5042 Ridge Rd, E. Williamson, NY 14449. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.