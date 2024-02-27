LYONS: William R . Beman Sr., age 56 passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 23rd, 2024 surrounded by many of his loving family. Anyone who knew Bill knew he was tough on the outside but was gentle with a heart of gold on the inside. Once he became your friend you were family. He was the type of man that would do anything he could for anyone. He lived his life to the fullest and never took a single day for granted. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and many other activities but spending time with his family was the center of his life. He is survived by his loving wife (his “Wench”) of 26 years Cheryl Beman of Lyons. His adored children Katelyn (Garratt Karge) Beman, William (Bubba) Beman II (BrittanySebring), AnnaMarie (Josh) Washburn, Stepdaughter Shyanne Schutt and the joy of his heart his grandbabies Karalina and Wyatt. He is also survived by his loving mother Brenda Beman, Sister Marie (Harold) Becker, and brother Maury (MaryLou) Beman all of Lyons. Bill also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom all loved him deeply. Bill was predeceased by his father Ron Beman Sr. and his brother Ron Beman Jr. Bill will be sadly missed by many. Calling hours will be held on Friday March 1st at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home ,103 Maple Court, Newark, from 2-5pm. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 2nd at Tommy Boys in Newark from 1-4pm. Visit www.legacy.com

Beman Sr., William R.