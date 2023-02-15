Powered by Dark Sky
Bement, James E. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 15, 2023

NEWARK: James E. Bement passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

The family will greet friends from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. All other services will remain private. 

In memory of James, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Towers Airport Business Park, 1200 Scottsville Road # A, Rochester, NY 14624, or by visiting the link www.diabetes.org/                             

James was born the son of the late Walter and Virginia (DeWeaver) Bement on Sunday, September 30, 1956, in Clifton Springs, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School. After that, Jim worked in auto body repair and eventually became an appraiser for insurance companies. He retired from being an insurance appraiser in 2020. James loved his dogs and spending time with his family. 

James will be remembered by his wife of forty-two years, Helen Bement; son, JW Bement and daughter, Kassandra Bement; his brother, W. Daniel (Kathy) Bement; a niece Darcie (Brian) Outlaw; other nieces and nephews along with many close friends.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com

