October 7th 2020, Wednesday
Bender, Jane Anne

December 20, 2019

MACEDON: Passed way peacefully at the House of John Comfort Care Home in Clifton Springs on Monday, December 16, 2019. After a long and brave fight with cancer, she was ready to leave the struggles of this world. Jane grew up in Dallas, Pennsylvania. It is here that she started attending Salvation Army camps and planned on becoming a Salvation Army officer. Although she did not pursue this particular ministry, what she learned in the Salvation Army shaped her life. Her graduating class was known as the "shepherds." Jane carried the shepherd teachings with her: she was trained to serve, minister and teach. Throughout her life she served the Lord and others in many capacities. Her involvement ranged from serving as Sunday School director to singing in the choir and creating Bible study groups. She drove for Meals-On-Wheels and gave her time in other ways as well. Later in life she had the opportunity to substitute for ministers and do sermons, which gave her great joy. She loved researching and preparing sermons. Jane was an Avon lady for many years. Not only did she run a successful business with Avon, she made many dear friends. She also loved to shop and decorate and was a wonderful cook. She devoted herself to running her household and family. There was always a home- cooked meal and usually fresh flowers on the table. She and Bob were very involved with their grandchildren as well. Jane is pre-deceased by her husband Robert Bender. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Bender-Knight and her children Emily Thummler and Ethan Thummler; her son David Bender and his children Zane Bender and Zenon Bender. Of special mention is Bob's brother Wilmer's family who were the Bender's closest relatives. Calling hours will be on Friday, December 27 from 4-7pm at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A funeral will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 28 at the Macedon First Baptist Church. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to House of John Comfort Care Home, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to Friends of the Macedon Library, 30 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

