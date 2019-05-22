Benedict, Ronald P.

NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer on (Monday) May 20, 2019 at age 58. Predeceased by his parents: Paul Benedict and June Ferguson Welker. Ron was a well known painter in the area for over 40 years. He will be missed by all that knew him. Survived by his loving fiancé, Donna Covey; son: David Baker-Benedict; granddaughters: Geneva and Justine; sister: Donna Arnold and brother: Kenny Benedict; Uncle: John (Kathy) Crosson; Aunt: Candida (Juan) Colon; many extended family members and friends. All services will be private. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com