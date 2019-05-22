Obituaries
Benedict, Ronald P.
NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer on (Monday) May 20, 2019 at age 58. Predeceased by his parents: Paul Benedict and June Ferguson Welker. Ron was a well known painter in the area for over 40 years. He will be missed by all that knew him. Survived by his loving fiancé, Donna Covey; son: David Baker-Benedict; granddaughters: Geneva and Justine; sister: Donna Arnold and brother: Kenny Benedict; Uncle: John (Kathy) Crosson; Aunt: Candida (Juan) Colon; many extended family members and friends. All services will be private. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Latest News
Western Wayne Art Group Announces Spring Show Winners
The Western Wayne Art Group’s 46th Annual Judged Spring Show was on display at the Walworth Town Hall last week....
NY State Canal opens for 2019 Recreational Navigation season
Some locks to open late due to high waters The New York State Canal System began operations for the 2019...
This Week in High School Sports
Newark Wins the Dansville Lady Mustangs Invitational for the 2nd year in ro Newark won the Dansville Invitational for the...
Recent Obituaries
Benedict, Ronald P.
NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer on (Monday) May 20,...
Vitaro, Terry
NEWARK: Terry S. Vitaro, 80, died Sunday (May 19, 2019) at his home. Terry was born on February 10, 1939...
Barnhart, Kenneth Herbert
PALMYRA/ROCHESTER: Kenneth Herbert Barnhart died Monday May 20, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Ken was born in Sodus, NY on September...