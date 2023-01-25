Beneway, Janice H. 

WEBSTER: Janice passed away on January 17, 2023 at age 74. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Victoria Horsey.
Janice is survived by her son, Michael (Terri) Beneway; grandson, Dylan Beneway; brother, Richard S. Horsey; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was born in Rochester NY. She graduated from West High School in 1966 and graduated from Rochester Business Institute in 1968. Over the years she worked for several businesses including Sage Rutty & Co, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and Nationwide Insurance. She enjoyed making handmade cards, taking photos, scrapbooking, calligraphy, and spending time with her friends and family.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 PM on Thursday (January 26) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where her memorial service will be held for family and friends on Friday (January 27) at 11 AM. Due to the continuing presence of Covid, the flu and other viruses in the area, the family regretfully has decided to forego a reception after the service. Janice will privately be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Janice’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
WALWORTH: Laura Crandall went to be with our Lord on January 23, 2023, at 12:09 am. Laura is predeceased by her mother Sheleen Breed; Grandparents Rev. Sheldon Peterson, Lois Peterson, and Ronald Breed. Laura is survived by her husband Shawn Crandall; her 3 children Jonah Crandall, Caleb Crandall, and Isabelle Crandall. Laura is also survived by her […]
MACEDON: Dennis passed away on January 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children, David (Victoria) Bains, Denise (Neil) Bains, and Danielle (Chuck) Turk; granddaughters, Kayla, Sophie, Avery, Kai, Gwendolyn, Myla, and Jayna; siblings, Anita (Tracey), John (Esther), and Gary Bains; special friend, Kathy Wachtman; and mother of his children, Deanna […]