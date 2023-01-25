Beneway, Janice H. 

WEBSTER: Janice passed away on January 17, 2023 at age 74. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Victoria Horsey.

Janice is survived by her son, Michael (Terri) Beneway; grandson, Dylan Beneway; brother, Richard S. Horsey; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was born in Rochester NY. She graduated from West High School in 1966 and graduated from Rochester Business Institute in 1968. Over the years she worked for several businesses including Sage Rutty & Co, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and Nationwide Insurance. She enjoyed making handmade cards, taking photos, scrapbooking, calligraphy, and spending time with her friends and family.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 PM on Thursday (January 26) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where her memorial service will be held for family and friends on Friday (January 27) at 11 AM. Due to the continuing presence of Covid, the flu and other viruses in the area, the family regretfully has decided to forego a reception after the service. Janice will privately be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Janice’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.