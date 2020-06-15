Obituaries
Benne, Marlene Margaret (Schrader)
NEWARK/EAST PALMYRA: Marlene Margaret (Schrader) Benne, died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 7, 1938 in Shortsville, NY. Graduated from Red Jacket High School, & Marion S. Whelan Nursing School, where she received her LPN degree. Marlene worked as a LPN at Canandaigua VA Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital, and Newark Wayne Hospital. Marlene also worked for Coco Cola food service at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY. Marlene was a member of East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and an Auxiliary Member of the East Palmyra Fire Department. Marlene’s hobbies included bowling, gardening, knitting and crocheting. Marlene was predeceased by her parents: Ralph Eugene & Ida Mae Schrader; Sisters: Arla Warrillow & Judy Stone. Marlene was a loving wife of 58 years to Arie Benne. Loving mother to Pieter (Teresa) Benne, Christine (David) Kier, Patti Butler, John Benne and son-in-law Gordon Butler. Loving grandmother to Rebecca (Ian), Craig, Douglas Butler, Sabrina, Samantha, Cassandra Kier, Abigail & Elizabeth Nezelek and Issac Benne. Loving sister to Kay Catlin, Jeanne Pease. Sister-in-law Marie Otto and loving aunt to many nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 at East Palmyra Cemetery @ 11 am.Memorial contributions can be made to East Palmyra Christian School, or East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to Wayne County’s current COVID-19 statistics. As of 6/15/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that...
Newark celebrates Community Pride Day
The Village of Newark streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the village’s 14th Annual Community...
Sodus PTO distributes bus full of books
On Saturday, June 6th the Superintendent of Sodus schools (Nelson Kise) and the Sodus PTO gave out books to students...
Recent Obituaries
Jansen, Wanda Carrie
WILLIAMSON: Wanda Carrie Jansen, age 60, passed away on June 13, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was predeceased...
Benne, Marlene Margaret (Schrader)
NEWARK/EAST PALMYRA: Marlene Margaret (Schrader) Benne, died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was...
Nicolette, John R.
NORTH ROSE/SAVANNAH: John R. Nicolette, age 75, of Savannah died June 11,2020 at DeMay Living Center. A graveside service will...