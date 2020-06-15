Benne, Marlene Margaret (Schrader)

NEWARK/EAST PALMYRA: Marlene Margaret (Schrader) Benne, died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 7, 1938 in Shortsville, NY. Graduated from Red Jacket High School, & Marion S. Whelan Nursing School, where she received her LPN degree. Marlene worked as a LPN at Canandaigua VA Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital, and Newark Wayne Hospital. Marlene also worked for Coco Cola food service at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY. Marlene was a member of East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and an Auxiliary Member of the East Palmyra Fire Department. Marlene’s hobbies included bowling, gardening, knitting and crocheting. Marlene was predeceased by her parents: Ralph Eugene & Ida Mae Schrader; Sisters: Arla Warrillow & Judy Stone. Marlene was a loving wife of 58 years to Arie Benne. Loving mother to Pieter (Teresa) Benne, Christine (David) Kier, Patti Butler, John Benne and son-in-law Gordon Butler. Loving grandmother to Rebecca (Ian), Craig, Douglas Butler, Sabrina, Samantha, Cassandra Kier, Abigail & Elizabeth Nezelek and Issac Benne. Loving sister to Kay Catlin, Jeanne Pease. Sister-in-law Marie Otto and loving aunt to many nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 at East Palmyra Cemetery @ 11 am.Memorial contributions can be made to East Palmyra Christian School, or East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com