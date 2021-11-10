Bennett, Augusta “Jean”

MACEDON: Passed away Monday, November 8th, 2021, at the age of 89. Jean was born in Brother’s Valley Twp., PA, on March 10th, 1932, to the late Frank and Grace Eckman. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Paul; her sister, Carol Eckman; and sister-in-law, Dolores Eckman. She is survived by her brother, William Eckman; sister Nancy (Wendell) Heil; daughter Kathryn Salamida; son David Bennett; grandchildren Annie and Alex Wootton, and Christina Salamida; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Jean was a loving, stay at home mom. Jean was a devoted caretaker for her beloved son, David, and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She also loved to read, garden, knit, and bake. She was an advocate for people with disabilities and was on the Ulster County, New York, ARC Board of Directors for many years. She leaves behind a legacy of being a kind-hearted, loveable Mom/Grandma. We are astonished as to how many people have told us “I just love Jean”. Jean was the essence of love. Love of God, love of family, and the sharing of God’s love for those around her. Jean’s family would like to thank the staff of Fairport Baptist Homes for their loving care and compassion.

Services and burial at Macedon Village Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Fairport Baptist Homes or to the Alzheimer’s Association, in memory of Jean. To light a candle, leave a condolence or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.