December 5th 2022, Monday
Benson, Virginia

by WayneTimes.com
December 5, 2022

SAVANNAH: Was born April 16, 1937 and entered into rest December 4, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born in Troy, PA to the late William H. and Bernice L. Benson. She lived in the Finger Lakes Region of New York for the last few years of her life. 

She will be greatly missed by her dear friends, Christine and Daryl Hurst and their 2 sons, Adrian and Matthew Hurst. 

Per her wishes there will be no services at this time. There will be a private burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, NY at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

Benson, Virginia

