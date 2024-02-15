Bentley, Margaret Cooley

PHELPS: Margaret Cooley Bentley, 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York.

Memorials in her name may be made to Douglas Cooley Barnard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Lyons High School, 10 Clyde Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Phelps Library, 8 Banta St., Phelps, NY 14532.

Margaret was born in Mount Vernon, New York, on January 15, 1942, the daughter of the late Walter and Marian Oliver Cooley. She earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo. Mrs. Bentley retired from Lyons Elementary School in 1997, where she taught fourth grade for many years. An incredible teacher, she spent much of her extra time over the years working with the school’s Odyssey of the mind team. She loved teaching, gardening, reading and most of all spending time with her family.

Mrs. Bentley is survived by a daughter Diane (Thomas) Barnard Ledbetter; a son Greg Barnard; two stepsons Michael (Kathy) Bentley and Peter McNally; eight grandchildren Sarah Edmonds, Alexandra Edmonds, Matthew Edmonds, Spencer Edmonds, Thomas Ledbetter, Robert Bentley, Laura Bodycott and James McNally; twelve great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Ruth Cooley; two nieces Autumn Renee and Chanson Cooley. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander Bentley Jr. in 1995; a son Douglas Barnard; two grandsons Brantley and Conrad Edmonds; a brother John Cooley.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com