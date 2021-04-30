Bentley, Virginia F.

HURON: Virginia F. Bentley, 83, daughter of the late Carl and Irene Younglove passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home in Huron. She Graduated from Red Creek Central Schools and married Norman in 1957. Virginia worked several secretarial jobs. She headed up one of the first volunteer Emergency Housing programs for runaway teens in Wayne County, and was instrumental in developing and monitoring project friendship (Big brother, Big sister program) in Wayne County. When she worked for Family Counseling Service of the Fingerlakes. She also worked as a sales rep for the Wolcott Shopper and Newark Pennysaver. She was a member of the Huron Presbyterian Church over 40 years. She loved flowers and her gardens showed it. Virginia was happiest spending time with her family.

Predeceased by son, Chris Lee, brother, Carl Younglove, her sisters, Vivian Roeschlaub, Faith Kapuscinski, Dorothy Todd, and June Murphy.

Survived by her husband Norman Bentley, Sr., sons, Norman (Carol) Bentley, Jr., Daryl (Kelly) Bentley, Faye (Shelly) Bentley, daughter Corinne (Vince) Bentley, brother Ross Younglove, 8 Grandchildren, 2 Great Granddaughters.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, May 01, from 11:00-1:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a funeral service will take place at 1:00, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Virginia’s name they may do so to the Huron Presbyterian Church, 6424 N Huron Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. www.catoredcreek.com