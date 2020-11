ARLINGTON, TX: Betty died at her home in Arlington, TX on November 6, 2020 at age 96. Born in Rochester, NY to Hendrik and Carrie Blaakman. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Robert Bentzel. Survived by her children, Sandra Wagner and Steven Bentzel; grandchildren, Shannon Zepnikowski and Bryan Bentzel; great grandson, Thomas. Betty will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Betty’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.