Benwitz, Susan Dean

HURON: Susan Dean Benwitz, age 80, passed away at her home on Monday, August 01, 2022. She was born in Sodus, daughter of the late Leslie “Josh” Dean and Doris (Cohoon) Dean. When not traveling or boating, Sue enjoyed her time working at East Bay in her flower gardens. Sue thrived on meeting people. She and Wilson vibrantly sought every opportunity to meet new people and make great stories.

She is predeceased by her brother, Timothy Dean, brother, John Dean, and sister, Carolyn Harper.

Survived by her husband, Richard “Wilson” Benwitz, daughter, Lori Diver, son, Daniel Hall, stepchildren, Candace Gilpatric, and Jeanine Santelli, brothers, Brian Dean, and. Pete (Penny) Dean, as well as several grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial will take place at Sampson Veterans Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Susan’s name they may do so to the Huron Presbyterian Church, PO BOX 138, North Rose, NY 14516-0138. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com