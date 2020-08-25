Berg, Mark H.

SODUS: Entered into rest on August 19, 2020 at age 66. Predeceased by his father: Robert H. Berg; wife: Linda Berg and son: Andrew Berg. Mark was a very kind and generous gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and was loved by everyone who knew him. Survived by his mother: Archangel Berg; daughter: Christine Williams; son: Adam Berg; grandchildren: Sophia and Andrew Williams and Nicholas Berg; many extended family members and numerous friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of Mark can be made to: Sodus Town Ambulance Corps.: 49 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com