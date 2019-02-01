Obituaries
Bergen, Richard F.
ONTARIO: Richard passed away on January 31, 2019 at age 83. Please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, share a condolence, or upload a photo.
Latest News
CCE presents Bluebirds & More, February 23
Come out on February 23rd at 1:00 pm for “Bluebirds and More” from John Rogers, Co-founder and lifetime board member...
Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual commemoration of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was organized again this year by the group...
Trump, Congress leaders reach deal to end shutdown
By Andrew Taylor & Alan Fram Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump...
Recent Obituaries
Vine, Jody Lee William
TEXAS: Passed away suddenly on January 1, 2019 at the age of 37. Survived by his father Hiram (Wendy) Vine,...
Maslyn, Dolores “Dee”
GOODYEAR, ARIZONA: Died of cancer on January 28, 2019 although the battle never diminished her spirit. She always had joy...