Bernhardt, Gerald W.

LYONS: Age 82, of Canal St., passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Barney was born February 27, 1937 in Sodus, a son to the late Ernest and Ila Cole Bernhardt. He was a veteran of the Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from the NYS Waterways as a crane operator at the Lyons Dock for over 37 years. Barney was a member of the Lyons Fire Department since 1959 and was a former Chief, was involved with microds and had his own “dirt” stock car. He was an active member of Lyons VFW and Lyons Elks. He was predeceased by his daughter, Royanne Bernhardt-Hall, brother-in-law, Paul Swann and nephew, Todd Bernhardt. Survived by his daughter, AJ; granddaughter, Rayanne Bernhardt-Hall; special sister-in-law, Edith Swann; 8 siblings, Judith, Bruce, Bonnie, Barbara, Ronnie (Paula), Roger, Susan and Douglas (Nancy); several nieces and nephews; and many good friends at the Fire Department and the coffee shop. Family and friends may call Saturday (Mar. 9) from noon to 2 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. An Elks (BPOE) service will be at 2 pm, followed by a graveside service at East Newark Cemetery. keysorfuneralhomes.com