Obituaries
Bernhardt, Gerald W.
LYONS: Age 82, of Canal St., passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Barney was born February 27, 1937 in Sodus, a son to the late Ernest and Ila Cole Bernhardt. He was a veteran of the Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from the NYS Waterways as a crane operator at the Lyons Dock for over 37 years. Barney was a member of the Lyons Fire Department since 1959 and was a former Chief, was involved with microds and had his own “dirt” stock car. He was an active member of Lyons VFW and Lyons Elks. He was predeceased by his daughter, Royanne Bernhardt-Hall, brother-in-law, Paul Swann and nephew, Todd Bernhardt. Survived by his daughter, AJ; granddaughter, Rayanne Bernhardt-Hall; special sister-in-law, Edith Swann; 8 siblings, Judith, Bruce, Bonnie, Barbara, Ronnie (Paula), Roger, Susan and Douglas (Nancy); several nieces and nephews; and many good friends at the Fire Department and the coffee shop. Family and friends may call Saturday (Mar. 9) from noon to 2 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. An Elks (BPOE) service will be at 2 pm, followed by a graveside service at East Newark Cemetery. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the...
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, February 28 Class B1 No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT) N (18-3): Jayden...
Recent Obituaries
Bernhardt, Gerald W.
Gullo, Robert
PENFIELD/NEWARK: Bob Gullo passed away on February 23rd at the age of 86. Pop was a life-long learner. Hobbies included...
Verstraete, Ronald
WEBSTER: Monday, March 4, 2019, age 78, He leaves his wife, Bernice; son, Eric Verstraete; grandchildren, Allison and James Verstraete; ...