Best, David W. 

LYONS: It’s with heavy hearts to announce the passing of David W. Best on Dec 22, 2022. At the age of 83, Just 3 days before his birthday.

A memorial services will be held by his family at a later date.

David had a passion working on cars, collecting military apparel and going to car/ toy shows.

David enjoyed his visits with the guys at NAPPA in Lyons. And he loved sharing his stories about his love with cars.

David went to RIT where he met his wife Joan C Best (deceased Dec 31, 2011)

He managed a Ford dealership in the 1970’s

He was loved and cherished by many people in his community.

He is survived by his daughter Anne-Marie (William) Meyers, 3 grandchildren Adam Pulver, Allie-Marie and Matthew-Jon David Meyers of Newark.