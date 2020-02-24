Betts, Laura Frances “Fran”

ROCHESTER: Entered Eternal peace on February 21, 2020 in Rochester, NY at the age of 81. Fran is survived by her daughter, Kristen (CJ) Marcera, son, David (Lesli) Betts, stepson, Bill (Belva) Boetcker III, sister, Judy Ellsworth, grandsons, Nathan and Joshua Betts, great grandsons Caleb and Nathan Betts and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Euna Ottillia Smith, husbands, Charlie Betts and Bill Boetcker II, son, Carey Betts, brothers Jerry and Hal Smith, sisters, Donna Perry, Peggy Mazigian and her beloved cat, Sophie. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Fran also loved gardening, music, art and spending time with family and friends. Throughout her entire life, she was an active and dedicated servant of God and volunteered for several churches throughout her life in varied capacities. Her smile, laugh and love for people lit up the room and will be greatly missed. A memorial service is scheduled for March 7th at 1pm at Legacy Clover Blossom, Brighton, NY, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Fran’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local pet rescue. The family would like to thank the hospice staff at Strong Memorial Hospital for their amazing care.