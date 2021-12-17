Bevans, Kathleen E. (nee Staffeld)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY: Formerly of Williamson, NY., Died December 15, 2021 age 80. Beloved wife of the late James R. Bevans; dearest mother of James C. (Debra) Bevans and John T. Bevans; loving grandmother of Emily, Brooks and Levi; daughter of the late Charles and Julia (nee Holnbeck); dear sister of the late Richard Staffeld, Michael (Kathy) Staffeld and Joanne (Corey) Bonning; companion of the late Herbert Akins; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, Dec. 20th from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd., Depew 14043. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 4275 Harris Hill Rd. at 10 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Mrs. Bevans was a registered nurse and administrator of Blossom View Nursing Home, Sodus.