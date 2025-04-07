Beverly J. Dayton

PORT GIBSON: Beverly Dayton, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at The M.M. Ewing Nursing Home in Canandaigua.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on April 11, 2025, at Port Gibson United Methodist Church, 2951 Greig Street, Port Gibson, NY 14537.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to The Port Gibson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 234, Port Gibson, NY 14537.

Mrs. Dayton was born in Clyde, NY on May 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen Schnabel Barnes. Beverly graduated from Clyde High School in 1953. She worked as the Port Gibson Postmaster for 27 years. She was a very active member of the Port Gibson United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David Dayton; two sons, David (Staci) Dayton, Daniel Dayton; one daughter, Bonnie (David) Babcock; two brothers, Richard (Rosalie) Barnes, Steven (Nancy) Barnes; two sisters, Barbara Brown and Virginia Hicks; four grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Robert Barnes, James Barnes Alvin Barnes; two sisters, Eleanor Pearson, Carolyn Montana.

