Beverly, Margaret “Peg”

MACEDON: Tragically passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born in Kittanning, PA on June 3, 1957. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Owen F. Slagle, Sr. and Margaret M. Slagle, her aunt, Deloris Clark, and her mother Charlotte DiPerna. She is survived by her loving daughters, Christina Beverly, Alana Ramos, and Ashley Beverly, and her loving grandchildren, Adelina, DJ, Ty, Fynnah, and Liahm. Peg graduated from Butler County Community College’s Nursing Program in 1980. She moved up to the Rochester area where she met the father of her children, Odell Beverly, Sr. She selflessly mothered their three daughters with kindness, compassion, and unconditional love. Her greatest pride and joy came from the five grandchildren she was given by her daughters. Peg worked as a Registered Nurse at The Fairport Baptist Home for approximately ten years until she moved to Gananda where she became the beloved Elementary School Nurse from 1997-2009. She is remembered for the connection she had with the community, and with the children and families of the school district. Peg truly loved being a nurse and cherished building lifelong relationships with those in her community. She touched and impacted many lives and was known for her ability to befriend anyone lucky enough to cross her path. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and fur grandbabies, having long phone chats with her best friends, shopping, doing crossword and sudoku puzzles, and snuggling with her guinea pig, Peanut. Peg was loved by so many, will be missed dearly, and will be remembered for her heart of gold. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever. There will be a private funeral service held for the family. A memorial service is being arranged by the family for all who wish to pay their respects. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.