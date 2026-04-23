Bigelow (Murzin), Sandra A.

Williamson: Sandra passed away peacefully on April 17, 2026, at the age of 64.

Sandra was raised in Williamson, NY, and graduated from Williamson Senior High School with the Class of 1979. She dedicated over three decades of her career to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, where she was known for skillfully handling complex customer service matters. Sandra was admired for her genuine empathy and unwavering encouragement toward colleagues, family, and friends alike.

In 1994, she married David Bigelow, and together they made their home in Williamson. She was an active member of the Williamson American Legion. During her retirement, Sandra generously gave her time volunteering with the Williamson Come-Unity Center and Foodlink. She also had a love for flowers, especially tending to her beloved daisies.

Sandra was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Stephanie (Sadie) Niznik (Parkola) Haligowski and Matthew Haligowski, as well as her paternal grandparents, Wanda (Mayack) Murzin and Charles Murzin.

She is survived by her devoted husband, David Bigelow; her son, Matthew T. Strickland; her daughter, Taylor S. Bigelow (Daniel Yunger); and her cherished grandson, Ashton D. Yunger; loving parents, Charles and Carol Murzin; her sister, Ann Marie Murzin; She is also survived by her great-aunt Genevieve (Jenny) (Niznik) Biernat; her aunts, Eileen Damanda and Janice St. Arnold; and her nieces and nephews, Leah and Joseph Andrews and Sean, Breanna, and Nicholas Bigelow; cousins, Jeff and Michael Catlin, Denise, Lori, and Deborah Damanda; Sandra also leaves behind many dear friends whom she considered family.

Sandra will be remembered for her radiant smile and her sparkling sense of style. No matter how you knew her, it was her kindness, playful sense of humor, and thoughtful insights that left a lasting impression. Sandra often spoke of angels, and we take comfort in imagining her now as a spirited angel, bringing her signature spark to Heaven.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sandra’s life during calling hours on Thursday, May 7, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, New York.

Online condolences may be shared at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.