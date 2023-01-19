Bigler, Jan M.  

SODUS POINT: Jan M. Bigler, 63, of Sodus Point passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Born in Bradford, PA on March 20, 1959, she was a daughter of the late William Bigler and Dorothy (Smith) Rodemerk. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her beautiful son Michael Kallusch, and stepparents Clare Rodemerk and Beverly Bigler.

She is lovingly survived by her partner Ken Zirbel; two children Karin (Ricky) Kallusch and Kris (Kadence) Kallusch; brother John (Debbie) Bigler; sisters Julie (Rick) Marletta, Jean (Dave) Calaci, and Maryellen (Bill) Middaugh; grandchildren Jordyn, Jasleen, Benny, Sophie, and Leland; stepchildren Kenny (Meghan) Zirbel, Sarah (Connor) Smith, and Samantha (Ryan) Zazzara; step grandchildren Annalise, Brayden, Ellison, Nathan, beloved nieces and nephews and many friends.

Jan was a resident of Sodus Point for most of her life and worked for Sodus Central School for 36 years. She served the Sodus Point Fire Department and Silver Waters Ambulance as an EMT for 20 years. She later attended nursing school and was a hospice nurse at Pines of Peace for 12 years.

Her greatest joys in life were family, friends, and camping. She loved music, art, and traditions.

Relatives and friends are invited to join a service to celebrate her life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Noon at the First United Presbyterian Church at 31 W. Main St., Sodus. The celebration will continue at the Sodus Point Fire Department 2-5 PM at 8364 Bay St., Sodus Point. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Webster Union Cemetery in Webster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Sunshine Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551.