Billington, Gerald (Jerry) 

Newark: Passed away peacefully after lengthy medical issues, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the age of 83. Jerry is survived by Sally (Burger) Billington, his wife of 64 years. Jerry and Sally had been lifetime acquaintances. Jerry is also survived by his son Steven (Penny) Billington, daughter Joelle (Steven) McCauley; grandchildren Ashley (Jason) Walters, Cody Billington, Samantha McCauley and Joshua McCauley; great grandchildren, Aiden Walters and Addison ‘Addie’ Walters. Jerry is also survived by close nephew Thomas (Rosmarie) Cook and close niece Nicole ‘Nikki’ Cook. Jerry was also survived by several other nieces and nephews Ken, David, Joan, Karen, Margie, Dale, Lori, David, Kathy, Don and Tom. He was predeceased by his sisters and their respective spouses, Shirley (Ken) Emerson, Marilyn (Duane) Smith and Jeanne (Don) Bott; also to his sister in law Nancy (Alan) Cook and brother in law Don (Doris) Burger. Jerry was a lifetime, very loyal Buffalo Bills fan; never missed watching a game when televised or if not televised, listened to a radio broadcast. Jerry was a retired IBEW Local 86 journeyman electrician and spent most of his working years on nuclear power plants within New York State. When his health allowed, he enjoyed going hunting with son, Steve, other family members or friends and enjoyed a fishing trip now and then. He was an avid television viewer throughout his lifetime, together with enjoying and loving his numerous pet dogs. In recent years, he looked forward to spending part of his evenings talking with his son, Steve, about Steve’s farm. Per the family’s request, no services are scheduled.