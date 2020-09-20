Bills, Ann P.

MACEDON: Ann passed away on September 17, 2020 at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Bills and brothers, Jack, Dick and Fred Peck. Ann is survived by her children. Tom (Janet) Bills, Peg (Tom) Estrich, Carol (Lance) Warner, Martha (Bob) Hegeman and Jack (Kim) Bills; 10 grandchildren;; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Henning, Margaret Baker and Ruth (Charlie) Fuller; many nieces and nephews. Ann worked for Monroe Cooperative Extension for over 30 years. She was a long time member of the Macedon Center Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a life long member of St. Partick’s church in Macedon. Ann would often help her sister, Mary with St. Patrick’s Church Food Pantry and the Irish fair. For many years, Ann was involved with the Chamber of Commerce and the Republican Committee. Ann enjoyed keeping busy, line dancing, bowling, and knitting. She loved to walk and would often meet new friends. All services will be private. Ann will be privately laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Ann’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.