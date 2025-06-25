Birch, Edith Diane (Satta)

NEWARK: Edith Diane (Satta) Birch died Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at age 93.

Friends may call Friday, June 27, 2025 from 4-6pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Cr, Newark, funeral mass Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 10am at St Michaels Church Newark. Burial at Newark Cemetery. Memorials to DeMay Living Center, Alzheimer’s Association or Humane Society of Wayne County.

Edith was born in Newark, NY April 26, 1932 at home to John and Serafina Satta. During her life she lived in Fairbanks, Alaska and Palm Springs, California for many years. She returned to Newark in her later years.

Edith loved travel, music, and movies. She had great compassion for animals and had many pets over the years. She cherished her family, having an extremely close bond with her siblings and she loved her grandchildren very much. Please remember Edith as fun loving and kind. She leaves her brother Frank Satta, sisters Vera Atwell, Mary Satta, Anita Bessette, daughter Lisa Birch (Micky DeSteffano), grandchildren, Weston and Roxanne Trine, Emily and Joelle Bolleman, great-grandchildren, Violet, Brielle, Max, Annalise, and Maliyah. Predeceased by her parents, sisters, Frances and Ann, brothers, John, Louis, and Paul, and many nieces and nephews and her best friend Rosemary Lee.

